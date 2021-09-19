Advertisement

2021 Fire season is officially a record breaker

The Caldor Fire is one of 73 large wildfires that have plagued the U.S. in 2021.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States is now at day 68 at wildland fire Preparedness Level 5. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, that makes 2021 a record breaking year.

Preparedness Level 5 is declared when more than 80 percent of the nation’s wildland firefighting resources are allocated.

There have been 73 large fires in 12 states, including the Dixie and Caldor Fires in California, which continue to burn.

