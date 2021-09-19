2021 Fire season is officially a record breaker

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States is now at day 68 at wildland fire Preparedness Level 5. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, that makes 2021 a record breaking year.

Preparedness Level 5 is declared when more than 80 percent of the nation’s wildland firefighting resources are allocated.

There have been 73 large fires in 12 states, including the Dixie and Caldor Fires in California, which continue to burn.

#NationalFireNews: It is day 68 at #PreparednessLevel 5, making 2021 a record for days at this level. 3.2+ million acres have burned in 73 large fires in 12 states. During this critical time of year, when #FirefightingResources are stretched thin, please #RecreateResponsibly. pic.twitter.com/SQcoLrfZfe — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 19, 2021

