WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest

Levi Smith
Levi Smith(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is on administrative leave following his Sept. 11 arrest in Reno on suspicion of domestic battery, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and being drunk on a road.

The Reno Police Department arrested Levi Smith, 38, who was booked the night of Sept. 11.

Sheriff Darin Balaam released a statement that said in part:

“The criminal investigation is being handled by the Reno Police Department. Pending any outcomes of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office internal investigation, additional personnel actions may be taken.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office does not condone this alleged behavior.”

