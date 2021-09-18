Advertisement

Truckee police arrest one on murder charge

Stabbing graphic
Stabbing graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Truckee Police Department arrested a Truckee man Friday for suspicion of murder.

Police said they were called to the Gateway Shopping center about 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing involving two men.

Police arrived and found one man dead.

An investigation showed Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, was the other person involved. Police said they found Ewry nearby and booked him into the Nevada County jail on the murder charge.

“This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other,” police said. “There is no threat to the public.”

Witnesses or anyone else with information is asked to call Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l
Orlando Alvarado
Two men sentenced to prison in child prostitution case
Jaime Martinez
Man accused of physically assaulting pregnant woman
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo a cabin partially covered in fire-resistant material stands...
Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires
Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Reno crash
The Carson Senators celebrate a touchdown against the Reed Raiders.
Sept. 17 Sports Caravan
Sports Caravan, 9/17: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 9/17: Part Three