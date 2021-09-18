Truckee police arrest one on murder charge

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Truckee Police Department arrested a Truckee man Friday for suspicion of murder.

Police said they were called to the Gateway Shopping center about 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing involving two men.

Police arrived and found one man dead.

An investigation showed Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, was the other person involved. Police said they found Ewry nearby and booked him into the Nevada County jail on the murder charge.

“This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other,” police said. “There is no threat to the public.”

Witnesses or anyone else with information is asked to call Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.

