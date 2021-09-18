Pioneer Center to require proof of vaccination

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative Covid-19 test before watching a performance starting October 1, 2021.

”Because we are an indoor space we want to ensure our public is as safe as possible while attending performances here at the Pioneer Center,” said Executive Director of the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts, Dennyse Sewell.

Patrons can show proof of vaccination with a CDC vaccination card or picture of it on a phone. There are a few options for showing a negative test. It can be done either with a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time, or a self-administered test.

”We are so thrilled to provide a wide range of programming including National touring Broadway productions,” Sewell said.

The plays coming to Reno through July of 2022 include Hadestown, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof, and Cats.

The theater holds nearly 1,488 seats and at this point social distancing will not be put in place. It’s possible the mandates could be lifted after one criteria is met, which includes a transmission rate below 8 percent in Washoe County.

The Cargo Concert Hall at Whitney Peak Hotel is also putting the same COVID-19 protocols in place for its patrons starting October 1.

Click here for the latest vaccine and mask protocols at the Pioneer Center.

