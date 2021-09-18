Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Reno.

Police said at about 8:51 p.m. Friday a 54-year-old man was walking east across Sutro Street just north of Timber Way when he was struck by a vehicle going north on Sutro Street.

The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries but cooperated with police in the investigation.

Detectives ask witnesses to the crash to call the Reno Police Traffic Office at 775-334-2141.

The accident closed Sutro Street between Timber Way and Paintbrush Drive until about 1:55 a.m.

