Magnitude 4.0 quake in Mono County

(Source: AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WALKER, Calif. (KOLO) -A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck in the Walker, Calif., area early Saturday afternoon in the area that has had a string of earthquakes since July 8, when a magnitude 5.9 hit.

The 12:20 p.m. quake in Mono County was about 3.5 miles deep.

It was about 32 miles southeast of Gardnerville.

There was a magnitude 3.6 quake in the same area on Sept. 15. There have been 78 quakes of magnitude 1.0 or greater since Sept. 11 in that area.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

