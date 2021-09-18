Magnitude 4.0 quake in Mono County

WALKER, Calif. (KOLO) -A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck in the Walker, Calif., area early Saturday afternoon in the area that has had a string of earthquakes since July 8, when a magnitude 5.9 hit.

The 12:20 p.m. quake in Mono County was about 3.5 miles deep.

It was about 32 miles southeast of Gardnerville.

There was a magnitude 3.6 quake in the same area on Sept. 15. There have been 78 quakes of magnitude 1.0 or greater since Sept. 11 in that area.

