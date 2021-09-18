In Italia men’s clothing boutique opening in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Italia Men’s Wear is a locally owned men’s boutique. It offers Italian suits, handmade ties and fashion consults.

The owners, Jhovani Said and Pasquale Iovinella, bring more than two decades of fashion experience to the retail store.

They provide specialized care you can’t get anywhere else in northern Nevada, designing the clothes in house and then shipping those details overseas.

“We send the ideas to Italy and that’s where they actually make all of our stuff. They send it back so we can present the Italian fashion here in America,” added Said.

In Italia’s grand opening will be Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located inside the Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center on South Virginia Street.

In Italia Men's Wear is inside the Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center. (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.