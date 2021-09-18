Advertisement

In Italia men’s clothing boutique opening in Reno

In Italia Men's Wear in Reno.
In Italia Men's Wear in Reno.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Italia Men’s Wear is a locally owned men’s boutique. It offers Italian suits, handmade ties and fashion consults.

The owners, Jhovani Said and Pasquale Iovinella, bring more than two decades of fashion experience to the retail store.

They provide specialized care you can’t get anywhere else in northern Nevada, designing the clothes in house and then shipping those details overseas.

“We send the ideas to Italy and that’s where they actually make all of our stuff. They send it back so we can present the Italian fashion here in America,” added Said.

In Italia’s grand opening will be Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located inside the Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center on South Virginia Street.

In Italia Men's Wear is inside the Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center.
In Italia Men's Wear is inside the Crossing at Meadowood Square shopping center.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Irma Arellano-Arroyo.
Two suspects arrested in fatal bicycle collision
TikTok logo
Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery
Power could be shut of Sunday for safety reasons at Tahoe, eastern Sierra.
Power could be shut off for safety reasons Sunday at Tahoe, eastern Sierra
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash

Latest News

A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l
KOLO
Pick up with Google Maps
In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, traffic on Highway 50 stands still in South Lake...
City of South Lake Tahoe reminds public they have reopened
BELLAK ALTERNATIVE TO MEDS
BELLAK ALTERNATIVE TO MEDS