WCSD implementing ‘double route system’ due to bus driver shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is warning families to expect delays starting Monday, Sept. 20 due to a bus driver shortage.

In an email sent to parents Thursday evening, school district officials said they are moving many routes to a double route system. Currently, only afternoon drop off times are affected. But this means students may be getting home later.

“So that means they will be picking up one group of students, taking those students home, and then returning to pick up the other set of students to take them home,” said Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “It’s approximately about 30 minutes delay time on most of those routes.”

Students will be kept at school under staff supervision until they are picked up.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver, a hiring event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School.

READ THE EMAIL SENT TO PARENTS IN ITS ENTIRETY BELOW:

Good evening,

This is an important message from the Washoe County School District to our families whose students ride buses to and from school.

As many of you may be aware, the employee shortage in our transportation department has become critical. As a result, your student may experience service delays starting Monday, September 20. Some of you may have already experienced transportation delays this school year.

Due to this unprecedented lack of staff in our transportation department, many of our routes will be moved to a “double route system” for our afternoon home drop-offs. This means that some students will experience a delay of about 30 minutes and will be kept at school under supervision of school staff until the bus picks them up. Please note, this change will not affect morning pick-up times. At this time, changes are affecting only the afternoon drop-off times.

Your driver will give your student printed information with more specifics tomorrow, Friday. Specific details have also been sent to schools, so your school’s staff members can answer questions as well. Information on which schools and buses will have changes will be posted on our website at www.washoeschools.net and click on the transportation icon.

Our current employees are working heroically to cover all routes and bring students safely to and from school. We ask that you please show them kindness and understanding as they are all working long hours to ensure students are transported safely.

If you or someone you know would like to apply for a job as a bus driver for WCSD, please call 325-TEAM for details or visit www.washoeschools.net/employment.

