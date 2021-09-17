Advertisement

Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery

From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrests of two more suspects in a Sept. 4 robbery at a Sun Valley Quick Stop.

LeCarson Christian Pringle, 31, was the alleged getaway driver in the 5 a.m. robbery of the convenience store at West First Street and Sun Valley Boulevard. Pringle was arrested Tuesday on charges that include felony armed robbery and drug possession.

Aleea Marie Mories, 20, was allegedly an accomplice in the robbery was arrested by detectives on Wednesday. Mories faces one felony count of armed robbery.

Clyde Andrade Phillips, 23, was identified as the suspect who went into the store and was arrested the night of the robbery.

There are no outstanding suspects and the sheriff’s office does not believe it is connected to other robberies in the area.

