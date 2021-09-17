Tucker’s Air Patrol act a break from competition, speed of Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an act that has fans amazed.

For years the Tucker’s Air Patrol comedy act has been giving air race fans a break from speed and competition.

The skit involves two friends - Eric Tucker and Mike Tyson.

Tucker, the pilot, is a banjo-playing, oral hygiene-neglecting free spirit who is in way over his head. He has no idea how to fly airplanes so he needs help from air traffic control to teach him how to make an emergency landing.

Tyson, an ambulance driver, is there to the rescue to safely aid Tucker in his landing.

“It’s amazing,” Tyson said of the act. “It’s a lot of fun. You can tell from the crowd’s response and reaction that they enjoyed it, and that’s who we do it for.”

“I feel like it enhances how cool the races are by showing something completely different and give the fans a break from all the serious racing so that you appreciate the racing even more,” added Tucker.

The duo has been putting on the act for years and has more than 100 successful landing attempts under their belts.

