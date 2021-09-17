Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Irma Arellano-Arroyo.
Two suspects arrested in fatal bicycle collision
TikTok logo
Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery
Power could be shut of Sunday for safety reasons at Tahoe, eastern Sierra.
Power could be shut off for safety reasons Sunday at Tahoe, eastern Sierra
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash

Latest News

The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
FDA vaccine advisers debate the need for COVID booster shots.
Boosters won't end pandemic
A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l