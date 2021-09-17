Advertisement

Student proficiency down in English, math

Recent test scores were down 6 percent in the English Language Arts and 9 percent in math.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent test scores reveal proficiency levels among students dropped sharply this year, the Washoe County School District reported Friday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill, test scores were down 6 percent in the English Language Arts, meaning just 43 percent of students across the district are considered proficient in English Language Arts.

Test scores were also down 9 percent in math, meaning 31 percent of students are considered proficient in math.

“We have talked about this before, nationally and statewide, a lot of attention has been placed on the impacts of COVID on academic opportunities,” said McNeill. “And so we join with a lot of other school districts nationally in anticipating a decline.”

These results are compared to testing done in the 2018-2019 school year since proficiency testing was suspended last year due to the pandemic.

“We have some work to do. And that’s exactly what our teachers and our administrators and our school staff are doing right now with our students,” said McNeill.

