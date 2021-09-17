Project to give equal access to air quality information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A KOLO 8 News investigation reveals your access to reliable air quality reports during wildfire season depends on where you live.

The majority of air quality monitors are in the most populated areas on the west side of northern Nevada, but areas like Fallon and Elko only have a few leaving our viewers in these communities to guess about the best actions to take on a smoke-filled day to protect their lungs.

A team of PhD’s at Desert Research Institute in Reno recently secured a $550,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to launch a two year project.

The goal is to give all northern Nevadans easy access to real-time information.

Dr. Kristin VanderMolen PhD is leading the project. She says learned about air quality monitoring disparities from rural county leaders and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

From there she worked on and secured funding for the project first launched only weeks ago.

”Decision makers and local public in those counties don’t have local level air quality data available to them,” Dr. VanderMolen said.

She ordered ten different portable air quality monitors. They will each be tested in a lab.

Dr. Yeong Kwon Son PhD is an assistant research professor. His job is to ignite the same materials burning in the Caldor and Dixie Fires in a DRI chamber to test the reliability of the 10 air quality monitors.

The most important measurement during wildfire season is particulate matter.

The goal is to measure particulate matter from .1 micron meters to 10 micron meters. ”It’s 10 times smaller than human hair,” Dr. Son said.

Outside wildfire season the monitors will measure ozone and volatile organic compounds not good for the human body.

Once the top air quality monitors are are selected in the lab they will be placed in rural areas for testing.

The 2022 fire season will be a test run and then the top performing devices from this phase of the project will be recommended to rural county leaders in Elko, Storey, and Pershing Counties empowering even more Nevadans with knowledge to protect their bodies when the air quality drops.

There is talk of including this information once available on AirNow.gov.

It could be ready for your online access by the 2022 fire season.

