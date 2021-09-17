Potential power outage planned for Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy announced a potential power outage for the Lake Tahoe Basin Saturday evening through Sunday evening due to anticipated fire weather conditions.

The Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is possible for areas of Glenbrook, Kingsbury, Carson-Minden, Incline and Roundhill from 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The outage could impact 15,000 customers, NV Energy said.

The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.

NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage.

NV Energy will open drive-thru Customer Resource Centers (CRC) during the PSOM event at the following locations:

· Diamond Peak Ski Lodge – 1210 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV 89451

· Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – 50 US 50, Stateline, NV 89449

· Genoa Volunteer Fire Station, East Fork Station #3 – 2298 Main St., Genoa, NV 89441

The CRCs will be open during the PSOM event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until power is restored, and offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zones can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.

