Advertisement

Potential power outage planned for Lake Tahoe Basin

NV Energy warns of a utility scam where the caller demands payment over the phone.
NV Energy warns of a utility scam where the caller demands payment over the phone.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy announced a potential power outage for the Lake Tahoe Basin Saturday evening through Sunday evening due to anticipated fire weather conditions.

The Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is possible for areas of Glenbrook, Kingsbury, Carson-Minden, Incline and Roundhill from 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The outage could impact 15,000 customers, NV Energy said.

The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.

NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage.

NV Energy will open drive-thru Customer Resource Centers (CRC) during the PSOM event at the following locations:

· Diamond Peak Ski Lodge – 1210 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV 89451

· Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – 50 US 50, Stateline, NV 89449

· Genoa Volunteer Fire Station, East Fork Station #3 – 2298 Main St., Genoa, NV 89441

The CRCs will be open during the PSOM event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until power is restored, and offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zones can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Irma Arellano-Arroyo.
Two suspects arrested in fatal bicycle collision
TikTok logo
Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery
Power could be shut of Sunday for safety reasons at Tahoe, eastern Sierra.
Power could be shut off for safety reasons Sunday at Tahoe, eastern Sierra
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash

Latest News

Recent test scores were down 6 percent in the English Language Arts and 9 percent in math.
Student proficiency down in English, math
KOLO
Pick up with Google Maps
Washoe County School District
WCSD implementing ‘double route system’ due to bus driver shortage
A team of Desert Research Institute researchers are working to provide equal access to air...
Project to give equal access to air quality information