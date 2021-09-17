Advertisement

Portion of Kietzke closed starting Friday night

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic alert for drivers as work continues on the Spaghetti Bowl project.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 20. Crews will be widening I-580 bridges over Kietzke.

Kietzke will also be closed from Kuenzli to Galletti during nighttime hours (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Sept. 20-24.

The Wells Avenue on-ramp closure to eastbound I-80 has been extended through Nov. 26. Drivers can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

For more information on the Spaghetti Bowl project, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Irma Arellano-Arroyo.
Two suspects arrested in fatal bicycle collision
TikTok logo
Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges
From left, Clyde Andrade Phillips, LeCarson Christian Pringle and Aleea Marie Mories.
Two more suspects arrested in Sun Valley convenience store robbery
Power could be shut of Sunday for safety reasons at Tahoe, eastern Sierra.
Power could be shut off for safety reasons Sunday at Tahoe, eastern Sierra
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash

Latest News

NHP is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on US 95A in Yerington on Aug. 28.
One person killed in crash on US 95A in Yerington
Evacuation traffic is at a standstill trying to leave Lake Tahoe by Highway 50.
NDOW: Returning evacuees should drive carefully and avoid wildlife
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Parking shortage Saturday at Reno airport; catch a ride or a taxi
KOLO
Billinghurst Principal, Jason Mattick, keeps school zone intersection safe