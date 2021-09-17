Portion of Kietzke closed starting Friday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic alert for drivers as work continues on the Spaghetti Bowl project.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 20. Crews will be widening I-580 bridges over Kietzke.

Kietzke will also be closed from Kuenzli to Galletti during nighttime hours (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Sept. 20-24.

The Wells Avenue on-ramp closure to eastbound I-80 has been extended through Nov. 26. Drivers can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

