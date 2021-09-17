Advertisement

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Google Maps and Kroger have partnered together to make people’s lives a bit easier.

Now in the latest feature, Google developers have come up with ‘Pick up with Google Maps’. This allows people to place an online order either through the Smith’s website or on the Smith’s app and pick up their groceries on their own time.

After the order is placed and the customer clicks ‘Pick up with Google Maps” on the grocery store app or website, it is synced to Google Maps and a time to leave and when your order will be ready will be provided.

Once you arrive at any Smith’s location in Reno, you share your arrival time in the Google Maps app.

“A grocery store run could take one to two hours, and we want to bring that down to ten minutes,” said Google Product Manager, Stevan Silva. “You can order directly on your phone with Smith’s and then pick it up with Google Maps and get in and out in a few minutes.”

Silva encourages everyone to try the new feature and to give feedback.

