Man accused of physically assaulting pregnant woman

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting three females, including one who was pregnant.

Jaime Martinez is facing multiple charges including domestic battery following an incident on September 5, 2021.

Deputies were called to a home in Sun Valley on reports that multiple family members had been in a fight with Martinez, including three females who claimed he physically assaulted them while a child was in the room.

Martinez left the home and was seen by witnesses throwing rocks through several windows of another home belonging to the father of one of the female victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tracked Martinez down 12 days later at his place of work in Spanish Springs where he was arrested.

Martinez is charged with one felony count of child endangerment; one gross misdemeanor count of domestic battery on a pregnant woman; one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, first offense; one misdemeanor count of battery; and six gross misdemeanor counts of destruction of property, valued more than $250 but less than $5,000.

