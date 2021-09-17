Advertisement

Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l

A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport anticipates an increase in travelers this weekend with little to no parking available at the airport.

Officials are urging people to find alternate transportation to the airport instead of planning to park at the airport as they expect to run out of space.

In a press release Friday, the airport cited new flights to Austin, Texas on American Airlines and San Jose, California on Southwest as contributing to higher passenger numbers.

Although overflow lots with an additional 400 spaces will be available when the garage and surface lot fill up, there is a possibility RNO will run out of space.

The airport also advises passengers to:

  • Arrive at least two hours prior to departure
  • Expedite the security screening process by emptying pockets, removing shoes, electronic devices, jackets, food and liquids (not to exceed 3 oz.)
  • Download boarding passes at home and keep cell phones charged for airline alerts

If driving to RNO is the only option, officials remind you to watch for overflow parking signs and staff directing traffic during peak times, and look to park first in the garage or surface lot.

