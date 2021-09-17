Advertisement

CHP: Suspect arrested for DUI after allegedly driving into school bus

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) -A truck crashed into a school bus Thursday afternoon in Bishop and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported.

No one on the school bus was injured.

It happened about 1:44 p.m. in the slow lane of northbound U.S. 395 near Jay Street in Bishop, the CHP said. Christopher Dale Rufener, 32, of Mohave Valley, Ariz., was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup in the fast lane passing the school Bishop Unified School District bus when he swerved and crashed into the left side of the bus, the CHP said.

Rufener then left the crash scene and was located several minutes later by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. The CHP booked him on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

