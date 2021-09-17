10 years later, the Reno Air Races crash still guides mass casualty planning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten years ago-- today-- a tragic crash at the air races tested our medical community’s ability to respond to a *mass casualty incident.* The lessons of that day... still guide preparation and training today.

The incident itself was one no one anticipated. Pilot Jimmy Leeward’s P-51 Mustang losing a control tab, shooting skyward, then plunging straight down crashing in front of a spectator area. Eleven people died, dozens were injured.

There was an investigation of the crash itself and changes made to better protect spectators and pilots. Our local medical community reviewed its response. The first impression a decade ago was that those mass casualty drills they’d hosted paid off. Still, there are always lessons to be learned and a decade later, this crash continues to guide planning for a response to mass casualty incidents of any kind in our area.

“It still comes up as a piece of our history that we can use to address other mass casualty and significant events. It even came up in conversations when we dealt with the pandemic last year,” says Dr. Richard King, Division Chief for Critical Care at Renown Medical Center.

In fact, King says, the pandemic itself has been a mass casualty event and the coordination it fostered within the medical community has been reinforced. He’s working the Air Races Thursday. The on-site medical unit is staffed as it has been for years, and was in 2011, by St. Mary’s with REMSA personnel standing by.

So far things have been quiet. A few bandages were handed out. Some stopping by for sunscreen. One person reporting chest pains. The kinds of things that happen in any large crowd. But if the worst was to happen, they say they’d be ready here or at any mass casualty event. They’ve been there. They, their plans and training have been tested.

“We can’t predict what the circumstances or the details will be,” says Dr. King, ”but I think I’m going to come back here Saturday with my family and they’re going to be safe. That’s what I want for my family it’s what I want for the community.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.