RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quiet weather is in the forecast through Friday. Expect increasing wind, becoming gusty at times over the weekend. Fire weather danger will increase as well, especially on Saturday. A potent system, by September standards, will push into the western U.S. this weekend into early next week. Expect much cooler weather, with a chance of rain Sunday. -Jeff