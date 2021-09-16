Advertisement

STIHL National Championship Air Races return Thursday

STIHL National Championship Air Races logo.
STIHL National Championship Air Races logo.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All eyes will be on the sky Thursday as the STIHL National Championship Air Races return to the Reno area after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The event draws aviation enthusiasts from around the world with seven racing classes, a large display of static aircraft and several military and civilian flight demonstrations.

Thursday marks the first full day of racing with opening ceremonies beginning at 10:20 a.m. with performances by Tucker’s Air Patrol, Jim Peitz Aerosports and the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration. Vendors and tents open including NAHI, STEM Discovery Education Zone open and Flightline Lounge.

See the full schedule of events below:

Friday, Sept. 17 – Military Appreciation Day: Full day of racing, opening ceremonies beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a special missing man presentation honoring victims of September 11 and the 2011 crash. Performances by Tucker’s Air Patrol, Jim Peitz Aerosports, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration and the USAF Thunderbirds practice show. Vendors and exhibits open including NAHI, STEM Discovery Education Zone open and Flightline Lounge. Active duty and veteran military members will receive free admission. Discounted tickets are available through race week for all military members, seniors and children under 12 years old.

Saturday, Sept. 18: Full day of racing, opening ceremonies beginning at 10:20 a.m. Performances by Tucker’s Air Patrol, Jim Peitz Aerosports, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration and the USAF Thunderbirds show. Vendors and exhibits open including NAHI, STEM Discovery Education Zone open and Flightline Lounge.

Sunday, Sept. 19 – Championship Day: Full day of racing, opening ceremonies beginning at 10:30 a.m. Performances by Tucker’s Air Patrol, Jim Peitz Aerosports, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration and the USAF Thunderbirds show. Vendors and exhibits open including NAHI, STEM Discovery Education Zone open and Flightline Lounge.

