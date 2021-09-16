Advertisement

Several options for COVID testing county says; vaccine is best choice

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (File)(Hawaii News Now)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District said demand for COVID-19 testing is strong and there are several options for testing.

It suggested people who have to get weekly tests due to federal and state mandates instead get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are testing locations:

The Washoe County Health District does testing for all ages at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Schedule an appointment.

Walmart does testing for all ages outside the stores in drive-through: I-580 and 2nd St. – Walmart, 2425 E. 2nd St, Reno. Sign up; Lemmon Valley – Walmart, 250 Vista Knoll Pkwy, Reno. Sign up.

CVS (ages 3 and older) Sign up.

Walgreens (ages 3 and older) Sign up.

Find pharmacies here.

“Testing at Walmart is underutilized and should be sought by those who need to get tested quickly,” Kevin Dick, district health officer for Washoe County, said in a statement. “As we’ve stated previously, though, the shorter line at the Livestock Events Center is the vaccine line. If you get a COVID-19 vaccine, there is no longer a need to test out weekly unless you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 so we highly recommend people get vaccinated.”

The health district said people should cancel appointments if they cannot make it. About 20 percent of the appointments at the Livestock Events Center recently were no-shows and those are slots that could have been used by others.

Businesses with many employees who require regular testing should consider setting up their own testing.

Vaccines will be given at these events.

Thursday, Sept. 16

•Great Basin Brewing Co., 5525 S Virginia St, Reno, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

•University of Nevada, Reno – Joe Crowley Student Union, 1-4 p.m.

•Reno Aces, Greater Nevada Field, 5:30-8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

•Fiesta on Wells 2021, S Wells Ave, Reno, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

•Neil Road Recreations Center, 3925 Neil Rd. Reno, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Hosted by Reno Fire Dept.)

Thursday, September 23

•Ijji Noodle House & Poke Don, 199 Damonte Ranch Pkwy #8m, Reno, noon-1 p.m. (Hosted by Reno Fire Dept.)

