Power could be shut off for safety reasons Sunday at Tahoe, eastern Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Customers of NV Energy and Liberty utilities in the Lake Tahoe and eastern Sierra region may have electricity shut off Sunday as a public safety measure due to wildfire risk.

Some of the communities losing their power include areas evacuated because of the Caldor Fire.

NV Energy Director of Communications Jennifer Schuricht said her utility has issued a warning saying her utility is monitoring Lake Tahoe and the eastern Sierra for a possible shut-off of power on Sunday.

NV Energy will know more on Friday, Schuricht said. About 50,000 NV Energy customers will be affected. She suggested customers monitor https://www.nvenergy.com/safety/psom for more information.

Liberty issued a statement that said a public safety power shutoff could be possible due to extreme fire danger, but nothing was certain. Liberty said it would begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday and last more than 24 hours.

‘Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are strongly encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure necessary alternative power,” Liberty said in its statement.

Map of possible Liberty outages.

