Pahrump man identified in fatal Lyon County crash

NHP believes impairment was a factor in this fatal crash in Lyon County.
NHP believes impairment was a factor in this fatal crash in Lyon County.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the man who died after rolling his car in Lyon County.

The crash happened Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 around 8:40 p.m.

Investigators said 53-year-old David Misiak of Pahrump was driving a Saturn S-series sedan southbound on USA Parkway near Lyon County mile marker 1, lost control of the car and rolled.

Misiak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

