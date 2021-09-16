Advertisement

Fundraiser to help South Lake Tahoe residence recover

By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - You’re invited to the Caldor Community Festival Sunday, September 19 from noon to 9:00 p.m. at Lake Tahoe AleWorx at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 2050.

Every penny spent on food and drinks will go to the Barton Foundation Emergency Response Fund.

AleWorx owner Luca Genasci says there is no overhead costs beyond the donation he’s making, which will keep this fundraiser as powerful as possible.

Genasci says smoke is responsible for several businesses closing the second week of August leaving many people out of work for a month and this has resulted in an elevated level of food insecurity.

We will post a link to the Barton Foundation Emergency Response Fund in this online report as soon as we can get that verified from a reliable source.

