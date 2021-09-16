COVID-19 illnesses force Snows Catholic school to temporarily close

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our Lady of the Snows Catholic school in Reno has taken students and staff off campus due to what the principal is calling their biggest COVID-19 outbreak during the pandemic.

In a letter to families Wednesday evening, Principal Tim Fuetsch said it was impossible to keep the school open with so many absences, not only among students but also the teachers. According to Fuetsch’s letter, at least two teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated.

During this period of exclusion, it will be very important to keep our students in quarantine as much as possible. And please be vigilant about watching for any symptoms of illness.

The school plans to reopen Monday, Sept. 27. Until then, the school is moving to digital learning starting Friday, Sept. 17.

On Thursday, parents stopped by the school to pick up their children’s belongings and school materials.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO FAMILIES BELOW:

Dear OLS Families,

Unfortunately, in the last few hours we have been notified that we have numerous positive COVID cases that would mandate many exclusions tomorrow in various classes. Already today we had to do more exclusions in the middle school, and we still have one full classroom in quarantine. In addition, two more fully vaccinated teachers received positive COVID results this evening. It has become impossible to continue to keep school open with so many absences.

For this reason, we are forced to make this late night decision, and OLS school will be closed starting tomorrow. We will re-open on Monday, September 27th. We are hoping this will give us time to re-set and come back healthier.

The teachers will be preparing digital learning lessons tomorrow, and we will start digital learning Friday morning on Google Classroom. Please look for more information via email tomorrow from your child’s classroom teacher. The school will be open tomorrow during school hours to allow students to come in and pick up any personal items and school materials that will be needed for distance learning.

During this period of exclusion, it will be very important to keep our students in quarantine as much as possible. And please be vigilant about watching for any symptoms of illness. We hear time and time again that children who have tested positive have had very mild symptoms that were easily attributed to other illnesses. These students with mild symptoms are still able to spread this COVID variant that appears to be highly contagious.

Tomorrow, we will be sending more information to families who are directly impacted by the positive COVID cases we learned about tonight. Later in the week, we will follow up with more information for the entire school to outline a process for re-entry into school.

We are deeply sorry that we are having to close our school. We know that this is a great inconvenience to our families. Please help us work together to make this difficult time as positive as possible. We appreciate your support!

Tim

