Attendance awareness campaign kicks off in Nevada

Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Denise Wong and Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that kids all across Nevada are able to have face-to-face learning this year, education leaders are driving home the importance of showing up.

On Thursday, State Superintendent Jhone Ebert joined the United Way in launching a new attendance awareness campaign.

They said its especially important after last year when so many children could only do distance or hybrid learning, and chronic absenteeism became a problem.

Research shows that students who do not have consistent exposure to learning in their early school years have subsequent impacts on their future school success. The biggest message these educators have for parents is to try your best to get your children to school.

“When you show your kids the value of attending school every day is important, your kids are going to mimic that and they are going to value school as well,” said Michael Brazier with United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra.

Educators also pointed out that children need the social learning that comes with being in the classroom with their peers.

