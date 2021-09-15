Advertisement

WCSD approves redistricting guidelines

based off 2020 census
Washoe County School Board meeting taking place
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tonight, the Washoe County School board outlining a redistricting project scope from the 2020 census.

“It’s’ at the end of the census, every ten years and so the agenda item tonight is the board deciding upon and agreeing upon some guiding principles as we move forward,” said Dr. Angie Taylor, President of the Washoe County School Board of Trustees. “We have a report or our recommendations of the lines due on November 1st to the county. It’s going forward to the staff as they look at a shift in populations and these are the guiding principles we want them to have in mind.”

The proposed principles state existing districts will be the starting point with the core of the district remaining in tact.

“I believe the law requires that we have 5 evenly distributed districts that should stay the same,” explained Dr. Taylor. “We have 2 large districts that should stay the same. With the considerations, we should consider things like schools, like having one high school and no elementary schools.”

With Dr. Taylor commenting that growth throughout our districts continues to expand.”

“I absolutely think we’re going to have growth, it comes down to where is that growth and the various 5 different districts that are mostly geographical and how does that show up?” added Dr. Taylor.

The Washoe County school board of trustees motioned to approve the redistricting project with a 6-0 vote.

