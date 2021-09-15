Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District wants parents to speak with their children about theft and vandalism.

A letter sent by the principal of one campus, Shaw Middle School, to its families says there are two Tik Tok challenges that are raising concerns:

1. KoolAid Bathroom challenge - Students spray red Koolaid all over the bathroom walls, stalls, toilets and urinals, then post pictures and videos of what they did.

2. Devious Licks challenge - Students steal things from school and then post it on Tik Tok to brag about what they got away with. The stolen items are called “licks.”

Both types of incidents are reportedly happening at other WCSD campuses.

The District wants families to know that anyone caught damaging or defacing school property will face “school and police action including possible charges for theft and vandalism.”

Editor’s Note: The letter sent by the Shaw MS Principal was received by a KOLO employee who has a student at that campus.

