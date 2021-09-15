Advertisement

Washoe County School District warning parents about Tik Tok challenges

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District wants parents to speak with their children about theft and vandalism.

A letter sent by the principal of one campus, Shaw Middle School, to its families says there are two Tik Tok challenges that are raising concerns:

1. KoolAid Bathroom challenge - Students spray red Koolaid all over the bathroom walls, stalls, toilets and urinals, then post pictures and videos of what they did.

2. Devious Licks challenge - Students steal things from school and then post it on Tik Tok to brag about what they got away with. The stolen items are called “licks.”

Both types of incidents are reportedly happening at other WCSD campuses.

The District wants families to know that anyone caught damaging or defacing school property will face “school and police action including possible charges for theft and vandalism.”

Editor’s Note: The letter sent by the Shaw MS Principal was received by a KOLO employee who has a student at that campus.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtors say prices are high but interest rates remain low
Realtors notice ‘buyer fatigue’ in Reno housing market
43 year old Kliff Moiser with son Brandon
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID
Jacqueline Calvert
‘I regret my error’: WCSD Board Trustee resigns after moving out of district
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash
You're invited to meet Danny Glover at an event to designed raise money for victims of domestic...
Local celebrity meet-and-greet

Latest News

Hazy skies over South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as crews work to contain the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: More evacuation orders and warnings lifted in El Dorado Co.
A Ruby Mountain hotshot works the fireline during the Dixie Fire.
DIXIE FIRE: 960,000+ acres, 75% contained
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Saint Mary’s Hospital restricting visitors due to COVID
Brian Sandoval speaks to reporters during a press conference following the official appointment...
UNR President Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19