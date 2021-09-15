UNR President Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada, Reno president, Brian Sandoval announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to students and faculty, he said he has had mild symptoms and anticipates a quick recovery. Sandoval said he will isolate and work from home for the next 10 days.

“I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

In his letter, he also said he tested negative for the virus on Thursday, Sept. 9, saying the onset of COVID-19 can “happen fast when you least expect it.”

Sandoval went on to say in part:

“The positive test result I received this morning and the mild symptoms I’ve experienced thus far also point to the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are indeed doing their job. I received my COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this spring and I am so grateful I did. Breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated and this is exactly what I am experiencing right now. I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

Sandoval encouraged people on campus to continue wearing masks in indoor settings and to practice social distancing.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted about Sandoval’s positive COVID diagnosis and said in part, “I am so glad that President Sandoval is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is only experiencing very mild symptoms.”

