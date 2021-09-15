Advertisement

Saint Mary’s Hospital restricting visitors due to COVID

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center will be limiting visitors as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise.

Effective Thursday, September 16th:

- All visitors must pass the COVID-19 screening process to be allowed to enter. There are no exceptions.

- Visitors must wear a mask at all times or they will have to leave the premises.

- Visitors must be 12-years or older, except in exceptional circumstances.

The following visitation limits will be in effect:

· One visitor will be allowed into the ER at a time. (Minors may have both parents or guardians present.)

· Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

· Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

· COVID-19 patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

· Non COVID-19 patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to four visitors.

· Minors under the age of 18 may have both parents or guardians present.

· Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor for drop off and pick up only.

You can find more information at SaintMarysReno.com.

