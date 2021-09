RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is updating its policy when it comes to penalizing people who violate the company’s mask regulations. RTC posted the following message to its Twitter account on Tuesday:

Face masks are required on board transit vehicles & at transit facilities. Beginning Sept 17, the penalty for refusing to wear a mask will increase to a range of $500 - $1,000 for 1st offenders. Penalties for a 2nd offense will range from $1,000 - $3,000. TSA assesses penalties. pic.twitter.com/bjr5m4CLJZ — RTC Washoe (@RTCWashoe) September 14, 2021

To learn more about RTC’s COVID-19 protocols, visit their website.

