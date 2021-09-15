Advertisement

Man arrested after high-speed chase ending in car fire

Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez(Churchill County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing charges of evading and eluding after allegedly leading authorities on a chase spanning two Nevada counties.

The Nevada Highway Patrol started the pursuit in Pershing County on September 14, 2021. They called the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office for assistance as they approached Trinity Junction.

The driver, identified as Daniel Rodriguez, was in a maroon colored Honda Accord registered in California and had a flat tire. Rodriguez turned south on to U.S. 95 headed toward Fallon at 70 miles per hour.

NHP set up spikes at the railroad crossing causing another flat tire on Rodriguez’s car.

Authorities said he continued driving on two flat tires, at varying speeds, and even drove the wrong way narrowly missing a head-on crash with a semi.

Rodriguez eventually turned into the desert west of Tarzyn and north of Winchester Drive where his Honda got stuck in deep sand and overheated. The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office pulled him from the car before it caught fire and went up in flames.

Members of the Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire before it spread.

Rodriquez was taken to a hospital and checked out prior to being booked into the Churchill County Detention Center on Felony charges of Evading, Eluding and Failing to Stop for a Law Enforcement Officer as well as Gross Misdemeanor Reckless Driving and Misdemeanor basic speed and Resisting a Peace Officer with a bail of just over $7,200.00.

