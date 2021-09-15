Advertisement

Injury crash, fire close westbound I-80 near USA Parkway

Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.(NHP)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Minor injuries have been reported after a five-car crash on westbound I-80.

It happened just before 6:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. According to NHP, two tankers and two cars are involved in the crash. Troopers say the two cars caught fire. It’s unclear which drivers were injured in the crash.

Westbound I-80 lanes are closed for the investigation. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Calvert
‘I regret my error’: WCSD Board Trustee resigns after moving out of district
Realtors say prices are high but interest rates remain low
Realtors notice ‘buyer fatigue’ in Reno housing market
43 year old Kliff Moiser with son Brandon
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID
You're invited to meet Danny Glover at an event to designed raise money for victims of domestic...
Local celebrity meet-and-greet
NHP investigates a fatal crash in Lyon County on Sept. 8, 2021.
New details released in fatal Yerington Crash

Latest News

Disabled veterans participate in an adaptive sports camp in Reno.
Military adaptive sports camp
Washoe County school board discusses possible changes to some districts in response to the 2020...
WCSD redistricting
Former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success Reno is about to launch its end of season...
Dress for Success Reno hosts end of season designer sale
Kliff Mosier with sons Owen left, Brandon right.
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID