Injury crash, fire close westbound I-80 near USA Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Minor injuries have been reported after a five-car crash on westbound I-80.

It happened just before 6:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. According to NHP, two tankers and two cars are involved in the crash. Troopers say the two cars caught fire. It’s unclear which drivers were injured in the crash.

Westbound I-80 lanes are closed for the investigation. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.