Idaho man jailed for role in Nevada Bundy standoff suing US

In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, supporters and critics of defenders of Cliven Bundy, who was on trial over an armed standoff with federal prosecutors gather at the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. Todd Engel, who has served more than four years in federal custody for his part in the armed 2014 standoff against federal agents in support of states rights advocate Bundy, filed suit against the U.S. government and prosecutors for damages in a civil rights and conspiracy complaint filed Sept. 7, 2021 in U.S. District court in Las Vegas. A federal court judge in 2018 found flagrant prosecutorial misconduct and dismissed criminal charges against Bundy and more than a dozen other defendants, including Engel. Engel is seeking $100 million for damages. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Idaho man who served more than four years in federal custody for his part in an armed 2014 standoff against federal agents near states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch is suing the U.S. government and prosecutors for damages.

Todd Engel seeks $100 million in a civil rights and conspiracy complaint filed Sept. 7 in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

That’s where a judge in 2018 found flagrant prosecutorial misconduct and dismissed criminal charges against Bundy and more than a dozen other defendants, including Engel.

The case against Engel was finally dismissed a year ago.

Officials with the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas declined to comment about the lawsuit.

