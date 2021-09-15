Great Basin Brewing Company merging with Mark Estee’s Local Food Group

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a new era for long-time local business Great Basin Brewing Company.

Owners Tom and Bonda Young have announced their restaurants and breweries will be merging with Mark Estee’s Local Food Group.

Great Basin Brewery first opened in Sparks in 1993, after working for several years to change state laws to allow breweries to operate. The Youngs helped pave the way for craft brewing in the state of Nevada, and their success led to more demand. They opened their second location in the early 2010s as well as a production facility. They currently distribute beer across the state as well as in California, Utah, and Idaho. It remains the oldest-operating and most award-winning brewery in Nevada.

In a statement announcing the merger, Tom and Bronda say they wanted their legacy to live on after they retire. That is why they have merged with Local Food Group, owned by restaurateur Mark Estee.

“We believe Great Basin Brewing Company makes some of the finest craft beer in the world and has been a wonderful community partner,” said Mark Estee. “By blending our culinary ideals with their award-winning brews we are creating an unmatched hospitality group when it comes to brewpubs: food, beer, hospitality and knowing where your food and beer comes from makes this a match made in heaven.”

Estee says moving forward, the restaurant will focus on sourcing ingredients from local ranchers and growers as well as items produced by Liberty Food and Wine Exchange, another restaurant owned by Estee.

