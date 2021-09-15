Dress for Success Reno hosts end of season designer sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success Reno is about to launch its end of season designer sale.

When you make a purchase, you’re helping empower local women through employment. From casual, to semi formal, along with deep discounts on spring and summer styles...there are two weekends to take advantage of.

Swing by the agency’s boutique in Orchard Plaza at 2295 South Virginia Street.

The hours are Friday September 17 & 24, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Saturday September 18 & 25, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Sunday September 19 & 26, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

To volunteer or make a donation, head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

