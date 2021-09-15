Advertisement

Dress for Success Reno hosts end of season designer sale

Former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success Reno is about to launch its end of season...
Former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success Reno is about to launch its end of season designer sale(Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success Reno is about to launch its end of season designer sale.

When you make a purchase, you’re helping empower local women through employment. From casual, to semi formal, along with deep discounts on spring and summer styles...there are two weekends to take advantage of.

Swing by the agency’s boutique in Orchard Plaza at 2295 South Virginia Street.

The hours are Friday September 17 & 24, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Saturday September 18 & 25, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Sunday September 19 & 26, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

To volunteer or make a donation, head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a fatal crash in Lyon County on Sept. 8, 2021.
New details released in fatal Yerington Crash
Jacqueline Calvert
‘I regret my error’: WCSD Board Trustee resigns after moving out of district
Surveillance video shows two credit card fraud suspects believed to be linked to two car...
WCSO looking for credit card fraud suspects
You're invited to meet Danny Glover at an event to designed raise money for victims of domestic...
Local celebrity meet-and-greet
Washoe County School District Administration Building
Today: WCSD to discuss COVID and redistricting

Latest News

Kliff Mosier with sons Owen left, Brandon right.
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID
43 year old Kliff Moiser with son Brandon
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID
RTC is updating its policy when it comes to penalizing people who violate the company’s mask...
TSA increases fines for not wearing a mask
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather