Advertisement

DIXIE FIRE: 960,000+ acres, 75% contained

A Ruby Mountain hotshot works the fireline during the Dixie Fire.
A Ruby Mountain hotshot works the fireline during the Dixie Fire.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - SEPT. 15, 1 P.M. Containment on the Dixie Fire is holding steady at 75 percent after burning 960,470 acres.

Hwy 44 between County Road A-21 and Hwy 89 reopened Wednesday morning with traffic control measures in place.

With the increased warming and drying the past few days, there has been an increase in fire activity burning interior pockets of unburned vegetation in the northern area of the fire, officials said. As a result, people may see increased smoke along the Hwy 44 corridor.

Firefighters are strengthening containment lines ahead of a weather front forecasted to impact the fire area this weekend with high winds and changing wind direction.

CLICK HERE FOR PREVIOUS UPDATES ON THE DIXIE FIRE.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Realtors say prices are high but interest rates remain low
Realtors notice ‘buyer fatigue’ in Reno housing market
43 year old Kliff Moiser with son Brandon
43 year old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID
Jacqueline Calvert
‘I regret my error’: WCSD Board Trustee resigns after moving out of district
Two cars caught fire in a 5-vehicle crash this morning.
All lanes of I-80 back open near USA Pkwy. after five-vehicle crash
You're invited to meet Danny Glover at an event to designed raise money for victims of domestic...
Local celebrity meet-and-greet

Latest News

Hazy skies over South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as crews work to contain the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: More evacuation orders and warnings lifted in El Dorado Co.
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Saint Mary’s Hospital restricting visitors due to COVID
Brian Sandoval speaks to reporters during a press conference following the official appointment...
UNR President Brian Sandoval tests positive for COVID-19
Daniel Rodriguez
Man arrested after high-speed chase ending in car fire