DIXIE FIRE: 960,000+ acres, 75% contained

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - SEPT. 15, 1 P.M. Containment on the Dixie Fire is holding steady at 75 percent after burning 960,470 acres.

Hwy 44 between County Road A-21 and Hwy 89 reopened Wednesday morning with traffic control measures in place.

With the increased warming and drying the past few days, there has been an increase in fire activity burning interior pockets of unburned vegetation in the northern area of the fire, officials said. As a result, people may see increased smoke along the Hwy 44 corridor.

Firefighters are strengthening containment lines ahead of a weather front forecasted to impact the fire area this weekend with high winds and changing wind direction.

