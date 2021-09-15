Advertisement

COVID-19: A closer look at pediatric cases in Washoe County

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Denise Wong and Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are getting a better idea of COVID-19′s impact on our children.

People under the age of 18 now make up more than 22 percent of the COVID cases in Washoe County this month according to data through September 8.

KOLO 8 News Now received a graphic from the Washoe County Health District.

COVID cases among adolescents in Washoe County.
COVID cases among adolescents in Washoe County.(Washoe County Health District)

The graph shows a big spike from the 263 pediatric cases in July to the nearly 1,200 cases in August. And we are on track to surpass that number in September with 490 kids testing positive for COVID just in the first 8 days of September.

Health Officer Kevin Dick said this kind of mirrors the increase we’re seeing with cases in the general population.

“Even though we are doing dramatically more testing than we have been, and there’s a high demand for testing, our test positivity has been increasing and that tells us we have a lot of COVID in our community,” Dick said.

When it comes to the general population, Washoe County has a 20 percent positivity rate on the state’s data tracking system.

Our seven day moving average of new cases stands at around 294 with 254 cases reported on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

