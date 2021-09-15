Advertisement

City of South Lake Tahoe reminds public they have reopened

In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, traffic on Highway 50 stands still in South Lake...
In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, traffic on Highway 50 stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as residents try to evacuate. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The city of South Lake Tahoe wants the public to know it is back open for business.

The Caldor Fire shut down U.S. 50 and forced the evacuation of about 20,000 people in less than five hours on Aug. 30.

Although U.S. 50 remains closed, residents have returned, businesses have reopened and smoke from the Caldor Fire diminished.

“City leaders want visitors to know that they are welcome back to enjoy the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the many local businesses they love so much,” the city said in a statement. “It is important to remember that this is a slow process and visitors and locals alike are asked to remain patient as businesses re-hire, re-stock, and get back to pre-fire, day-to-day operations.”

City and community leaders praised the firefighters and others whose efforts spared the city.

“This has been emotionally draining for weeks over the numerous concerns, but we are resilient, and the countless ways our community has come together to support one another is heartwarming,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

