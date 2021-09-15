Advertisement

California man identified after getting hit on Interstate 80

A photo of the Mitsubishi involved in a fatal crash on I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock.
A photo of the Mitsubishi involved in a fatal crash on I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the California man who died after getting hit by a tractor trailer on I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock.

It happened Saturday, September 4, 2021 around 8:30 p.m.

NHP said 40-year-old Sae Kim drove off the interstate and rolled his Mitsubishi. He then got out of the car and walked back to the interstate, and into the eastbound lanes. A Freightliner tractor trailer that was heading eastbound on I-80 then hit Kim. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

A photo of the tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash on I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock.
A photo of the tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash on I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock.(Nevada Highway Patrol)

