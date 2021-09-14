U.S. Forest Service land in California reopening Thursday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Thursday morning, September 15th, you can start enjoying most of the National Forests in California again.

The U.S. Forest Service closed all of California’s National Forests due to the massive wildfires burning across the state.

The decision to reopen the forest lands was based on four factors including a lessening fire danger in other parts of the country, regional weather systems becoming more variable with the change in seasons, the drop in visitors following Labor Day and the importance of the National Forests to peoples’ livelihood and quality of life.

The Eldorado National Forest in Northern California remains closed until September 30th, due to the Caldor Fire.

The Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino, and Cleveland National Forests in Southern California remain closed until September 22nd due to the high fire danger in those areas.

Before you head out to the forest lands, you should check the forest your visiting for specific restrictions and closure information.

