Tourists welcomed back to North Lake Tahoe following Caldor Fire

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe is welcoming tourists back to the area after the Caldor Fire prompted the visitor bureau to ask guests to postpone travel last month.

“The Tahoe Basin has experienced some hardships these past few weeks and the Caldor Fire has impacted the entire region,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the losses around our communities and to our neighbors in South Lake Tahoe. We are incredibly grateful for the firefighters and first responders who continue to keep our community, residents and visitors safe. We look forward to welcoming back guests to the region.”

Most businesses within North Lake Tahoe are open with no wildfire-related restrictions, and are welcoming guests back for the fall season. Most recently, evacuation orders and warnings within the Tahoe Basin have been downgraded with full containment of the Caldor Fire expected by the end of September.

“We can’t thank our community enough for their generosity and support during this challenging time in the region from hosting evacuees to providing meals and other services for residents and fire personnel,” said Bonnie Bavetta, Interim CEO of North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “We also appreciate the outpouring of compassion and encouragement from afar and look forward to welcoming back travelers to North Lake Tahoe. Tourism directly supports our local businesses and economy, and we hope visitors will come enjoy the upcoming fall season with us.”

Visitors to North Lake Tahoe are encouraged to confirm travel plans directly with local businesses and lodging properties. Variable air quality and temporary closures throughout the Tahoe Basin may affect business operations.

Some California National Forests including within the Tahoe Basin remain closed.

Travelers are encouraged to visit the North Lake Tahoe Wildfire Resources page as well as the Know Before You Go page for the latest travel information.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.