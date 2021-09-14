Advertisement

Search on for men accused of stealing bottle of alcohol

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the man seen here. He is one of two suspects authorities said stole a bottle of alcohol from a bartender.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two men who they said stole a bottle of alcohol from a bartender at a private event.

It happened September 4 around 9 p.m.

The bartender was working a private event at Talents Athletic Club on North Carson Street. The two suspects were not invited guests and forcefully grabbed a bottle of alcohol from the bartender, the sheriff’s office said.

They left with the alcohol in a black Dodge Charger sedan.

One of the suspects was caught on video surveillance footage. He is described as Hispanic, with black hair, 5′8″ to 5′9″ tall, 150 to 165 pounds, and was wearing a dark colored shirt. The second suspect is described as being heavy set, weighing 210-230 pounds, and was wearing a black hat, and a white baseball shirt with a long sleeve white shirt beneath it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

