Reno Phil to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Phil will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at all upcoming concerts at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

“We are looking forward to inviting the community back to the Pioneer to enjoy the music of the Phil with the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff and volunteers our first priority” stated Tim Young, Reno Phil President and CEO. “We are making this collective effort to ensure safe performances for everyone, and to put the pandemic behind us as soon as possible.”

Specifically, the following measures will be in place this fall:

· All attendees (age 3 and up) will be required to wear a mask

· Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time)

· Staff and musicians will be required to be vaccinated and will wear masks at the concert (note that the wind & brass players will not be masked on stage)

Self-administered tests (like an at-home kit from a drugstore) will also be accepted. Proof includes one of the following:

· CDC Vaccination card (which includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of COVID-19 vaccine provided, and date the second dose was administered (or single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), which must be at least two weeks prior to the concert date)

· A photo of the attendee’s CDC vaccination card as a separate document

· A photo of the attendee’s CDC vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device

· Documentation of full vaccination from a healthcare provider

· Documentation of a negative COVID test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time)

Antigen tests administered by an official testing center and self-administered tests will be accepted

These precautions will remain in place as long as the Washoe County transmission rate is above 8% and will be re-evaluated on a per-concert basis, the performing arts organization said.

Refunds are available on all tickets to accommodate those not willing or able to meet these new requirements. Additionally, if patrons have tested positive for COVID-19, are waiting for COVID-19 test results, have COVID-19 symptoms, or if you have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, you are asked to stay home and request a refund prior to the show.

You can find the latest information here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.