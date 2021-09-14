NHP looking for driver who shot at van on I-580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is trying to track down the driver who fired a shot at a van on Interstate 580.

It happened Sept. 8, 2021 around 8:55 a.m. near Mill Street.

Authorities said the driver of a white Chevy Tahoe with Raiders license plates, tinted windows and large black wheels shot at a white Ford Transit van.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Trooper Gallagher at 775-687-9600 or send an email to rgallagher@dps.state.nv.us. Ref. Case #210900541.

