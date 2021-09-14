Local celebrity meet-and-greet

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to meet actor and director Danny Glover and several other celebrities at a meet-and-greet designed to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

Proceeds will go to a group known as “NGO Leafe Community”. It’s a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization in Nevada designed to provide services and support to women who have been in the justice system.

You can meet Danny Glover and Grammy award winning songwriter Juanita Wynn, and Carolyn Griffey of “Shalamar” Thursday, October 7 starting at 1:00 p.m. at 380 South Rock Blvd. in Sparks inside Revision Brewing Company.

You can meet Danny Glover virtually, and see Howard Hewett and Carolyn Griffey of “Shalamar” along with Wynn perform live Friday, October 8 starting at 6:00 p.m. at 670 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks inside the El Grande Ballroom. You can also meet other celebrities at this event including Marvaless, Jon Jon of “Troop”, and Chesney Claire. There will also be guest appearances and speaker engagements by Rodney Allen Rippy, Ta Smallz, Adrienne Feemster, and Nate Williams

Click here to buy tickets. They start at $35, but you can buy VIP tickets for $125.

