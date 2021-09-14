‘I regret my error’: WCSD Board Trustee resigns after moving out of district

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Board Trustee Jacqueline Calvert has resigned after moving out of the district she was elected to represent.

The school district announced her immediate resignation on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Calvert released the following statement:

“Recently, I moved from my home in District F and failed to realize I was no longer living in the district I was elected to represent. I regret my error, and I feel it would be best to resign my position on the Board of Trustees, effective today, Tuesday, September 14, in order to enable the District to move forward with its important work of educating, supporting, and nurturing our children. I wish nothing but the best for my former colleagues on the Board of Trustees, District leadership, and our students, families and staff members in the future.”

Calvert was elected in 2018 to represent District F, an at-large position that covers the east side of the Washoe County School District. Fifty-four schools are in District F. Her term expires in 2022.

“Jacqueline Calvert has been a valuable member of our Board since her election in 2018, and I want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to our students and staff members,” said Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “I join with the remainder of the Board in wishing her well in the future.”

The district said that members of the Board will begin the process of appointing a replacement soon.

