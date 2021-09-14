Emergency preparedness for homeowners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When it comes to protecting your home, it’s key to think through the potential scenarios that could impact your home and have a plan of action in place and that also means being diligent when it comes to making repairs and contracting work after a natural disaster.

Jeff Gore, the investigations supervisor for the Nevada State Contractor’s Board in Northern Nevada recommends to only hire fully licensed contractors.

“Everything they do should be in writing. There should be no cash payments and everything should be documented,” explained Gore. “We don’t recommend that they get too far ahead on their payments because a lot of people take 50% down payment on the job. Very important to have start date and completion dates on your projects written into your contract.”

Gore says it’s a vulnerable time for homeowners, who may overlook small details that may sound too good to be true.

“They could say hey I could have your house up and running in 3 months, no big deal everything is perfect. Give me this much money up front, that’s definitely something they should look at,” added Gore. “They should always obtain free bids from free licensed contractors so they always have something to compare it too.”

Research is key. Keep your insurance provider in the loop to review the terms of your policy, whether it’s flood restoration or minor fire damage.

“When it comes to small fire damage, maybe there’s something there that could be handled by a handy man but be leery of that,” said Gore. “A handy man is only able to do a thousand dollars worth of work and that includes material and labors, regardless of who does it and if it requires a permit, they can not do that work, period.”

If you would like to verify a contractor’s license number prior to work being performed, click here.

